Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $3.03 Million in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

DNKN traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. 30,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNKN. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

