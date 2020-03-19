Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4.34 Million in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.08% of KT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 29,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,312. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

