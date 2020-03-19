Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.05% of Momo worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after acquiring an additional 462,386 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 297,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Momo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 87,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 919,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,168. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.02.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.