Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Echostar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 99 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Echostar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

