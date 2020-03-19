Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 274,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.19% of Hertz Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hertz Global stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 167,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,039. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $795.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

