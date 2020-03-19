Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,054 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,235. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

