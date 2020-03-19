Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 48,490 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Buckle worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Buckle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,377. Buckle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

