Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 10,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $570.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

