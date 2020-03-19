Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,269,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,920,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

