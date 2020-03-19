Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 4,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

