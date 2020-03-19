Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,095 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,806,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,150. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $220.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,303. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $200.19 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

