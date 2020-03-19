Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 175.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 5,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.