Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of FLIR Systems worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 149,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

