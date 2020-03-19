Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Autodesk by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $240,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,950. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.