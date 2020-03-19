Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 24,752 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,113. Raytheon has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.93. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.