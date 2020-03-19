Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 32,850 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.08% of OneMain worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,520 shares of company stock worth $1,089,671. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 6,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,486. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

