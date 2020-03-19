Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 6,055 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

EDU stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,337. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

