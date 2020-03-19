Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 8,167 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded down $5.92 on Thursday, hitting $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,785. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

