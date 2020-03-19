Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 9,056 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,828,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $208,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,313,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,746. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,139. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.