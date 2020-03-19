Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $2.80 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.64. 5,469,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,176,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

