Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of BRF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BRF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 526,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 29,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,323. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

