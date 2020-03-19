Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $7.01 on Thursday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.