Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,084,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.29% of Mallinckrodt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of MNK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.