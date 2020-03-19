Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 102,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,751. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.