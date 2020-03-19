Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 244,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.18% of SVMK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SVMK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,645. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SVMK shares. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

