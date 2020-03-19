Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,158 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 286,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

