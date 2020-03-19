Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Nomura boosted their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

NTES traded up $8.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,118. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day moving average of $305.23. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

