Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $11.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $418.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

