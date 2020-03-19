Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,105 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCAU. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

