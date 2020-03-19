Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0017

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $181,004.39 and $1,706.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00195852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00039175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

