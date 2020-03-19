MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 649,061 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.40% of MAXIMUS worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 468,326 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,412. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.