MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Cut to Underperform at UBS Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE:MKC traded down $12.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,245. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

