Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $30,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $12.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,716. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.10.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

