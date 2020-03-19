Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

