MediShares Price Up 60.8% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $2.09 million and $217,991.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

