Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Holdings Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Mellanox Technologies worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 650.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,767 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. 4,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,688. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

