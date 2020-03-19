MenaPay Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $528,496.73 and approximately $112,535.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,237,051 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

