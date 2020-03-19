Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.07 ($125.66).

FRA MRK traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Thursday, hitting €83.46 ($97.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,555 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.58. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

