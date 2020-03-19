Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

EBSB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,229. The company has a market capitalization of $538.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 483,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 454.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 157,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

