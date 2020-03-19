Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of MRUS opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Merus by 937.6% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merus by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

