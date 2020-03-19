Metal (MTL) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $9.26 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00026602 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

