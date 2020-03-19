MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $64,429.91 and $20,969.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.04275508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039259 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BiteBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

