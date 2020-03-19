Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitfinex, QBTC and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $306,067.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.02204047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00082098 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,821,024 coins and its circulating supply is 77,820,919 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinBene, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, TOPBTC and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.