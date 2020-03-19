Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $24,770.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004529 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,826,904 coins and its circulating supply is 10,302,655 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

