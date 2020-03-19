Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) Shares Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,248 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 4.84% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 119,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 64,021 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

