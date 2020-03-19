M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Insider Michael Evans Buys 51,627 Shares

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 90.30 ($1.19) on Thursday. M&G Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

Get M&G alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 15.77 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.20 ($3.48).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.