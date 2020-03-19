MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Cut by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557,800 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 976,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,202. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

