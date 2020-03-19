MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lowered by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,446 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 38,832,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,074,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.