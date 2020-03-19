MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) CEO Augustus C. Griffin Buys 2,500 Shares

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGPI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 337,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,963. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $88.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $416.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 671,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

