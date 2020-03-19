MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Buys $200,009.88 in Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Terrence P. Dunn acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,009.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,152.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 337,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

